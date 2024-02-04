Trevor Noah compares telling jokes to 'jumping out of an aeroplane'

Trevor Noah has compared telling jokes to 'jumping out of an aeroplane'.

The South African comedian has been tapped to host the 2024 Grammy Awards, the fourth time in a row he has landed the gig.

In a new interview with People, Trevor was asked if he was nervous about hosting the prestigious awards show after Jo Koy was heavily criticised for several of his jokes after hosting the Golden Globes earlier this month.

"You know what? My nerves are the same every single year," the 39-year-old replied. "I don't need to see anything to have nerves. I've never approached either an award show or a standup show without nerves. I always care about what happens."

The former The Daily Show host explained that he can "never" be sure how an audience will react to his material.

"I don't take anything for granted, and I'm never sure that or how a joke will land. You just prepare," Trevor said. "You hope for the best. Telling a joke is like jumping out of an aeroplane with a parachute, you have an idea of where you would like to land, but when you actually get close to the ground, you might be a little bit off from where you intended to be."

He added, "So, I just work my a** off, try and think of the funniest things to say and ways to say them. The rest I leave to God."

Trevor announced that he would be hosting the annual music awards ceremony for the fourth time during an episode of his podcast, What Now? With Trevor Noah, in December.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 4 February 2024.