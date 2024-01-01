Demi Moore opens up about ex-husband Bruce Willis' dementia battle

Demi Moore has has opened up about her ex-husband Bruce Willis' battle with dementia.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the actress opened up about her ex-husband's health battle.

"I think given the givens, he's doing very well," Demi, 61, said of the Die Hard star. "What I'll share is what I say to my children, which is, it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold on to what isn't, but what is. Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

The Ghost star and Bruce, 68, tied the knot in 1987 but called it quits in 2000. The pair - who have remained close since their divorce - have three daughters together, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29.

Bruce and Emma Heming, whom he married in 2009, share two children, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine.

Demi's comments come a day after she appeared on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy talk show, where she opened up about what she would tell family members of people battling dementia.

"I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they're at," Demi replied.

She continued, "When you let go of who they've been or who you think they (should be), or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not."

The Armageddon star's family revealed he had been struggling with aphasia in March 2022. Almost a year later, the family announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.