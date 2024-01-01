Margot Robbie reacts to Barbie Oscars nomination snubs

Margot Robbie has reacted to Barbie's recent 2024 Oscars nomination snubs.

Margot, who produced and starred in Barbie, has responded to fans' reactions to her not being nominated for Best Actress and the film's director, Greta Gerwig, not being nominated for Best Director.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," the Australian actress said at a SAG screening of Barbie on Tuesday, according to Deadline.

Although Margot and Greta were not nominated for Best Actress and Best Director respectively, the record-breaking film received eight nominations ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

"Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is," Margot, 33, continued. "But it's been an incredible year for all the films."

The Babylon star added, "I just suspect it's bigger than us. It's bigger than this movie, it's bigger than our industry."

Despite the snubs, Margot noted that she is "beyond ecstatic that we've got eight Academy Award nominations, it's so wild."

Ryan Gosling has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Ken, while America Ferrera has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gloria in the film.

Other nominations include Production Design, Costume Design and Best Adapted Screenplay for Greta and Noah Baumbach.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on 10 March.