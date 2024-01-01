Adam Sandler to receive Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards

Adam Sandler will receive the Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

The Happy Gilmore star, 57, will be given the prestigious award as recognition of his 30-year career in the movie industry.

"Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on Saturday Night Live more than 30 years ago," said NBCUniversal in a statement. "From Billy Madison to Mr. Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured the test of time and left their mark on audiences for generations. We're excited to honour him with this year's People's Icon Award."

Adam's films have grossed over $3 billion (£2.36 billion) worldwide, and include hits such as Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, The Waterboy, Murder Mystery, Uncut Gems and Hotel Transylvania.

His latest film, Spaceman, will be released on 23 February.

During his career, Adam has been given nine People's Choice Awards, as well as been nominated for two Critics Choice Awards, two Gotham Awards, a Golden Globe Award, five Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards.

Previous stars who've been given Icon status from the People's Choice Awards include Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds, Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards hosted by Simu Liu will take place on 18 February.