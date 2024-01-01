Trevor Noah opens up on getting the call up from Jennifer Lopez

Trevor Noah thought it was a prank when he was invited to be in JLo’s new ‘musical experience’.

The Daily Show host was so surprised when he answered the call that his immediate instinct was to assume someone was playing a trick on him.

“That was a random call where your phone rings, and it’s Jennifer Lopez, and you’re like, ‘This must be a prank,’” Trevor told People magazine.

“And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her visual experience, and you’re like, ‘Whoa. I mean, I don’t know what I’m doing, but OK, I’ll join in.’”

Fans were treated to a teaser snippet of JLo’s new master work this week. Titled This Is Me… Now, the clip hinted at a visual extravaganza featuring quick-cut shots of the singer dancing in the rain, twirling in an industrial site, smelling flowers, and possibly riding a motorbike.

On-screen text at the end of the clip reads: “This musical experience is a manifestation through music, film, and reality, of life’s journey on the search for truth about love".

While Trevor shot his segment of the project, he remains in the dark as to what the final cut will look like.

“The funny thing is I don’t know too much about it because they were very secretive about how they did it,” he explained.

“I only know about my parts of what it is, but I don’t know about all of it. I too am waiting to see what it’s going to be.”