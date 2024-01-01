Richard Simmons returns to social media, spreading positivity

Richard Simmons is back on Facebook after a two-year hiatus.

For the first time since 2022, the fitness guru has begun communicating with his fans again via a series of heartfelt posts on his Facebook page.

“For as long as I can remember, people have made fun of me,” Richard wrote in one message.

“And people still make fun of me. But you know what? I am glad to be me! You should be glad that you are you.”

Another message suggested his followers hug themselves: "Take your left hand and put it on your right shoulder. Take your right hand and put it on your left shoulder. Now squeeze and give yourself a big hug!" he wrote.

"Don’t wait for someone else to hug you. Hug yourself every day and know what a wonderful person you are!"

The 74-year-old has not been seen in public since February 2014, when he walked out of his Beverly Hills fitness studio, Slimmons, never to return.

While some speculated he was being held hostage by his longtime housekeeper, Richard debunked that idea in a live phonecall on the Today Show in 2016.

"No one is holding me in my house as a hostage,’’ he said, on air.

“You know, I do what I want to do as I’ve always done so people should sort of just believe what I have to say!”