Daisy Ridley gets 'emotional' over what Star Wars means to fans

Daisy Ridley gets "emotional" when she thinks about what 'Star Wars' means to fans.

The 31-year-old actress starred as Jakku scavenger Rey in 'The Force Awakens', 'The Last Jedi', and 'The Rise of Skywalker' and after signing up to appear in the next film in the sci-fi franchise - which will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and is slated for release in 2026 - admitted that it has been "wonderful" to be part of such a cult fandom.

She told Collider: "When we did the announcement last year, it was really, my agent flew over and honestly, I came off and we were all really emotional. Of course, I always feel lucky to be part of it, but it was like a reminder I suppose of, sorry I'm just gabbling, but I suppose a reminder of how people do feel about Rey. I was like, 'It's wonderful.'

"It's wonderful to be part of something that people love and to play a character that people...

"It's so weird. It's really making me emotional thinking about it. I get to have more adventures. I'm like, "Where is she now? What is this new adventure and how are things going to go?" That's a long way of saying it's great. It's really great."

The 'Ophelia' star's last appearance in the franchise came in 2019 and she admitted that she never expected her comeback would come so soon.

She said: "It's strange because I didn't think it would be so soon, and then I feel like it was 11 years ago that I was cast, and I'm like, 'But aren’t I 60?' Time is going too fast! But it's wonderful,'. she beamed. "I feel like all of the roles I've been able to do feel so different and so wonderful, but they all feel great. Each thing I've done is like, “That was just wonderful.”