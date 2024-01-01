Robert Downey Jr. believes Margot Robbie 'isn't getting enough credit' for Barbie

Robert Downey Jr. has insisted Margot Robbie "isn't getting enough credit" for her performance in Barbie.

The Oppenheimer actor told his fellow SAG nominees Sterling K. Brown and Willem Dafoe that the Barbie star isn't getting the credit she deserves for her performance this awards season.

"Margot Robbie is not getting enough credit, in my opinion," Downey Jr. said during a virtual discussion for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, reports Variety. "America (Ferrera) has this amazing speech. And by the way, she nails it! I'm watching it and go, 'Wow, that was a really tough one. That's like a one-act play. The whole movie hinges on it.'

"But it's the cuts away to Robbie so actively listening that I realise (director) Greta (Gerwig) is really on to something here. But it's Robbie who had to trust... and it's hard when someone who has the f**king two-page passage and they go, 'OK now let's jump in and get Bob,' and you're like, 'I've been listening to this all day and now I have to make it work!'"

Robbie's co-stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera received Oscar nominations for their supporting performances but she didn't make the cut for Best Actress, prompting outcry over her snub.

Both Gosling and Ferrera have publicly expressed their disappointment about Robbie's Best Actress snub and Gerwig's Best Director omission.

At a SAG screening of Barbie this week, the Australian star addressed the uproar and insisted she was "beyond ecstatic" that a movie she produced received eight Oscar nominations.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," she said, reports Deadline. "Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is... But it's been an incredible year for all the films."

Robbie was still nominated as a producer of Barbie while Gerwig received a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.