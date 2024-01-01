Lenny Kravitz still has love for ex-wife Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz still has love for his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

The 59-year-old singer-songwriter has opened up about his relationship with The Cosby Show star 30 years after they split.

"I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together," Lenny told People in a new interview.

"The love doesn't leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life. We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience."

The pair first met at a New Edition concert in 1985. They started dating soon after and tied the knot in 1987.

"I had moved in with Lisa, brought my instruments and things, but somehow forgot my comb. I never planned on dreading, but after a few months my hair was matting," the musician recalled of his signature dreadlocks. "Lisa was like, 'Keep it. It looks good.'"

The duo welcomed their daughter, Zoë, in 1988.

"We were quite the family," Lenny told the outlet. "We had our own groove, expression, fashion. It was a beautiful time. The world Zoë's mom and I were creating, our family, it was about peace, love and spirit."

The couple split in 1993 and had such an amicable co-parenting relationship that they didn't need a custody agreement for The Batman actress.

"I'm very proud of not only how Zoë came out, but how we did it," he said. "We did it without lawyers and all that madness. We did it as a family, with love."

In 2017, Lisa married Aquaman star Jason Momoa, the father of her two younger children. They split in 2022.