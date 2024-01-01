Francia Raisa gushes over Selena Gomez's 'wonderful' boyfriend

Francia Raisa has gushed over Selena Gomez's "wonderful" boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The 35-year-old actress has shared her thoughts on Selena's relationship with the record producer.

"He's the best. I got to meet him. He's really wonderful and super funny," Francia told Us Weekly on Wednesday night.

The How I Met Your Father star added, "I love them together."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress recalled being impressed by Benny's choice of outfit when they first met.

"When I first met him, he wore a Dora the Explorer jacket. I was like, 'I like you,'" she told the outlet.

The Single Soon hitmaker, 31, revealed in December last year that she and Benny, 35, had been dating for six months.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "He (has) been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end. ... He's still better than anyone I've been with. Facts."

Before the couple became romantically involved, they collaborated on her music, including her latest single, Single Soon.

In 2017, Francia donated a kidney to Selena, who suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus. The pair had been close friends for years before the kidney transplant, but it was rumoured in 2022 that they had fallen out.

"We've never really had beef with each other. Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don't know what happened, but we needed that time apart," Francia told USA Today in December. "Then when you come back together, you're better people. She and I are still getting to know each other again."