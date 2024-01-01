Larry David crashes Today set, attacks Elmo on live TV

Larry David told ‘You’ve gone too far’ after assaulting the muppet on air.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld creator was prepping for his appearance on morning show, Today, when he spontaneously launched himself onto the set and started grappling with Elmo, who had been mid-interview.

“Larry, you’ve gone too far this time!” cried show host Savannah Guthrie, as Larry, 76, aggressively groped Elmo’s head.

Gasps of horror rang out from presenters Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, while weatherman Al Roker reminded everyone to, “ask permission before you touch people, ok?”.

Impressively, Sesame Street legend Elmo kept his cool throughout the ordeal, calmly suggesting he and Larry open the floor to a sensible discussion.

“Let’s get back on the couch and talk about how you’re feeling,” Elmo offered – an invitation that was met by Larry firing back, “Somebody had to do it!”

Fortunately, Larry was able to compose himself for his own interview not long afterwards, issuing a to-camera apology for the unexpected monster monstering.

“Elmo, I just want to apologise,” David said, barely stifling a giggle. “I’m really sorry.”

“Thank you, Larry,” the small, red monster replied. “Elmo accepts your apology.”

Larry is currently promoting the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

And while he has shuttered the comedy series before, only to revive it years later, this time he said he’s really finished.

“Yeah, I said it before,” he acknowledged. “But I wasn’t 76 when I said it.”