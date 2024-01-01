‘Disgusting’ celebrity reality show axed

The Big Celebrity Detox has bitten the dust after just one season.

There will be no second season of the UK reality series, which caused ripples in 2023 thanks to its no-holds-barred depictions of celebrities undergoing extreme, experimental rehabilitation treatments.

Season one’s stars included British-Russian aristocrat Princess Olga Romanov and former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona.

During the eight-episode run, participants were made to drink their own urine, ingest seeds that triggered catastrophic diarrhoea, and stand entirely naked in front of mirrors in the forest in a bid to connect them with their true identities.

Broadcast bosses were too squeamish to commission a further season of the “jaw-dropping and disgusting” show, sources reportedly told The Sun.

"While viewers were often grossed out and left laughing at their screens,” a source told the newspaper, “it's been decided it's best left as a one-off.”

The network’s statement indicated the broadcaster merely wanted to ensure audiences received quality material.

“‘Channel 4, like all broadcasters, makes decisions in the natural cycle of programming about which shows to rest, return or conclude to ensure we always innovate and offer viewers the best range of content,” a spokesperson said.