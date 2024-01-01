Matthew Macfadyen to lead new Netflix series from Game of Thrones producers

Matthew Macfadyen will play the lead role in a newly commissioned Netflix series.

The Emmy-winning actor will star alongside Michael Shannon, in the drama series Death by Lightning.

Produced by David Benioff, DB Weiss and Bernie Caulfield who were behind Game of Thrones, the show relays the true story of James Garfield, the reluctant 20th President of the United States - and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau, who eventually kills him.

Based on the novel, Destiny Of The Republic, by Candice Millard, the stranger-than-fiction tale is set to be gripping.

Matthew will play Charles Guiteau, while Michael will portray James Garfield.

Matthew recently won an Emmy for his role of Tom Wambsgans in the critically-acclaimed drama, Succession. He will also appear in the upcoming Deadpool 3, due to be released later this year.

Michael was nominated for an Emmy last year for his role in George and Tammy.