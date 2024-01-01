Tragedy besets Killers of the Flower Moon producer

Bradley Thomas's wife Isabelle died by suicide at a Los Angeles hotel.

The Killers of the Flower Moon producer’s wife was found by first responders at an LA hotel this week.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene after reports of an incident at 1:20 p.m. Monday, the department told People magazine.

Isabelle and Bradley had been married since 2018. TMZ reported they shared two children.

The pair were most recently seen publicly on January 13, at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Bradley worked as a producer on the Oscar-nominated Killers movie, directed by Martin Scorsese.

He had previously worked across a wide range of major films, including There's Something About Mary, Shallow Hal, Hall Pass and Clint Eastwood's 2018 production, The Mule.

Isabelle died from “multiple traumatic injuries”, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office.

The family has not commented on her passing.