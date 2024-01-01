Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses Jason Momoa's Agent State Farm video

Arnold Schwarzenegger has addressed Jason Momoa's viral video about the joke Agent State Farm project.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Terminator actor addressed Momoa's TikTok video in which he claimed he went for the lead role in Agent State Farm and Arnold beat him to it.

"I can't believe it! Congratulations Arnold, you beat me. I thought I was gonna get that role. My agent called me today and told me you got it," Jason said in the clip. "So congratulations on Agent State Farm and I'm sure the movie is gonna be amazing. The trailer I just saw."

He added, "Agent State Farm is epic. Brother, it would be an honour to come to the premiere someday because we have never met."

Host Jimmy showed the video during Arnold's interview, to which the actor responded, "In all fairness, I did not beat him out. The way I feel about it is I wanted him to be a part of this great action movie because he is the greatest action star today out there."

Arnold continued of Jason, "He is such a wonderful actor, and so easy to work with. He has such a great reputation.

"So, I have never met him, but I am really looking forward to working with him. He's fantastic."

Arnold also shared Jason's post on his Instagram Story, captioning it, "Thank you @prideofgypsies. You're the man."

Agent State Farm is being jokingly promoted as an action flick, but it is actually a commercial for State Farm insurance.