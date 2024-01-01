Brad Pitt set to star in Quentin Tarantino's The Movie Critic

Brad Pitt is reportedly reuniting with Quentin Tarantino for the filmmaker's next project, The Movie Critic.



The Ocean's Eleven actor is reportedly gearing up to collaborate with the Pulp Fiction director for the third time following 2009's Inglourious Basterds and 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, according to Deadline.



The Movie Critic, which is believed to be Tarantino's last, is set in California in 1977 and follows a critic working for The Popstar Pages.



Last year, Tarantino revealed to Deadline that the film was based on a real person.



"(It's) based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag," he said at the time. "The porno rag critic was very, very funny. He was very rude, you know. He cursed. He used racial slurs. But his s**t was really funny. He was as rude as hell."



At the time, he told the publication that all of his frequent collaborators, such as Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, were too old for the part.



"I haven't decided yet but it's going to be somebody in the 35-year-old ballpark. It'll definitely be a new leading man for me," he shared.



It is unclear if Pitt will play the title character.



The 60-year-old, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is currently filming Joseph Kosinski's Formula One movie alongside Javier Bardem, Damson Idris and Lewis Hamilton.