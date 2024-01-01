'I signed up for one movie': Lashana Lynch has not been approached for James Bond return

Lashana Lynch has not been approached about a James Bond return.

The 36-year-old actress played the role of Nomi – a character assigned the 007 codename after Bond retired from the secret service – in the 2021 movie 'No Time To Die' and has been suggested as a possible successor to Daniel Craig as the spy although she insists that she only signed up for one movie and questioned whether fans would want a female in the famous part.

Asked about her chances of becoming Bond, Lashana told Entertainment Tonight: "Do you think people really want that? Do you think people are ready for that?

"I signed up for one movie. I did one, I literally don't know anything about the next one. I've not had a conversation. So yeah... it's in their hands. It's in the franchise's hands."

Meanwhile, Lashana revealed that she would be willing to perform the next Bond theme after getting the chance to showcase her singing talents in the biopic 'Bob Marley: One Love', in which she stars as the reggae icon's wife Rita Marley.

She told On Demand Entertainment: "Oh my gosh - could you let them know!

"I can write a tune or two and do that. Yeah, yeah, sure. I'd be down. I'd be down.

"That's a great ... great idea. That is. Now I'm like, 'OK, now I must write that down to make sure [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli knows."

Lynch previously argued that the Bond franchise will continue to have a huge following, regardless of whether a man or woman plays the character.

The London-born actress said: "With Bond, it could be a man or woman. They could be white, black, Asian, mixed race. They could be young or old. At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old’s gonna do, no?"