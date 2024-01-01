Anthony Anderson hospitalised over on-set injury

Anthony Anderson was recently hospitalised after suffering an injury on the set of his new movie G20.

The former Black-ish actor underwent a series of scans and X-rays after getting injured in a fight on the set of the action thriller in Cape Town, South Africa.

"I spent the night in the emergency room," he wrote on Instagram beside a photo of himself on a gurney. "Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn't win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that's who! I'm not as young as I used to be!"

Revealing the results, Anthony assured fans that "nothing (is) fractured or broken in my back" and he had just suffered "a deep contusion".

In his trademark humour, the 53-year-old also joked that the chair "will never be the same" following the stunt.

When he returned to set on Thursday, Anthony posted a picture of the chair that "whooped (his) a*s" and revealed more details about the accident.

"Something about it is menacing! It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy! When I got on set today it was grinning at me! Little does he know I got something for that a*s! He gone learn today!" he quipped.

G20 is a thriller about terrorists taking over the G20 summit. It also stars Viola Davis, Antony Starr and Clark Gregg.