Callum Turner reveals what memorabilia he took from Masters of the Air set

Callum Turner has revealed what props he took home once he finished shooting Masters of the Air.

The Fantastic Beasts actor plays Major John Egan in the new war drama, which follows the actions of a unit of U.S. bombers during World War II.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, the British actor, who is believed to be dating Dua Lipa, revealed what he took home from the set after filming wrapped.

"You know what I've got? I framed it. It's the take-off and landing procedures, and I stole it, and it was something that we studied," he confessed. "And I'm not one of those actors that likes to have a poster of myself in my house. I think that's lame as f**k, but I like to have memorabilia, and I have that framed in my kitchen."

Turner appeared on the podcast with his co-stars Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Nate Mann and Anthony Boyle.

During the conversation, Mann and Butler revealed the epic scale and of the set.

"There was the old school way of filmmaking, which is building, what was it, 81 buildings," Butler shared. "They gave us a map so we could get around the set because it was so enormous."

Recalling walking through "exact replica" sets, Mann added, "And then you're going to hop into an actual Jeep from World War II and wear, you know, a watch from World War II and, you know, step into a simulator - and you're just like, 'OK, this is next level.'"

Episodes of Masters of the Air drop every Friday on Apple TV+.