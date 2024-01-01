Sydney Sweeney recalls working as tour guide at Universal Studios

Sydney Sweeney has recalled working as a tour guide at Universal Studios.

During a recent episode of Sean Evans' YouTube show Hot Ones, the Euphoria star explained that she worked at Universal Studios as a teenager to pay her bills.

"I mean I was a struggling actor in high school, and I had to pay all my own bills 'cause my mom, I mean I love you mom, but yeah, I'd pay my phone bill, car insurance, gas and I'm so glad she did 'cause I've learned how to budget and save my money and know what's important in life," Sydney explained.

The White Lotus star noted that it was while working as a tour guide at the theme park that she landed the role of Alice in HBO's thriller series Sharp Objects.

"I loved tour guides at Universal, I memorised the entire thing, and so I was there for a little bit and then I actually booked Sharp Objects," the actress continued.

The 26-year-old has since starred in TV shows such as The Handmaid's Tale, Euphoria and The White Lotus and movies like Anyone But You, Reality and Madame Web.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney recalled being involved in a wakeboarding accident as a child.

"When I was 11 or 12, I got in a wakeboarding accident, and the board came up and sliced my face and I have a scar right here next to my eye and I had to get a bunch of stitches," the star told Sean. "That was the worst accident ever but when I got my stitches out, my mum took me back out to the lake and put me back in the water and I was screaming (and) crying because I did not want to get back up on the board... (she) would not let me leave until I stood back up (on the board)."