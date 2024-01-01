Paul Mescal wants to find a better work-life balance

Paul Mescal is working towards a better work-life balance.

The Oscar-nominated actor has been striking while the iron's hot ever since his breakout role in 2020's Normal People. Since the miniseries premiered almost four years ago, he has been very busy making films like The Lost Daughter, Aftersun and All of Us Strangers back-to-back.

During an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Paul, 27, admitted he needed to strike a better balance between work and time off.

"I'm really happy with where my career is at at the moment but I do need to work towards a greater balance in my life," he shared. "There's only so many times you can go to the well creatively if you're not dipping back into real life. And I haven't struck that balance now (for a while)."

The Irish star admitted he is still adjusting to how much his life has changed since 2020. It is set to change even more with the release of his biggest movie yet, Gladiator 2, in November.

He recently told The Sunday Times that he would become "profoundly depressed" and "a boring human" if Ridley Scott's upcoming blockbuster made him too famous.

"If (the film) impacts my life in that way, I'll be in a bad spot," he said. "It would be dangerous to start wrapping yourself in cotton wool and not be out in the world, through fear."

Paul has finished filming the sequel but his busy slate shows no signs of slowing down. He is next set to shoot The History of Sound and he is also involved in Richard Linklater's Merrily We Roll Along, which is being filmed over 20 years.