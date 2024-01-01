Alyssa Milano slams claims she had Shannen Doherty fired from Charmed

Alyssa Milano has slammed claims she had Shannen Doherty fired from Charmed.

During a December appearance on Shannen’s Let’s Be Clear podcast, co-star Holly Marie Combs alleged Alyssa was responsible for Shannen’s departure from the hit TV show.

Alyssa has finally addressed the rumours, and insisted she didn't have the "power" to make such an important casting decision

"The studio, Aaron Spelling, and network made the decision to protect the international hit that was Charmed," she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful."

"This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history," she shared.

Alyssa was first quizzed on the speculation during her appearance on a Charmed panel at Megacon in Florida on Friday.

“I knew this was going to come up in one way or another, and I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this,” she said.

Alyssa went on to pay tribute to fans of the show and shared her wish that the speculation wouldn’t dampen their memories of Charmed.

“I don’t think it’s really that I’m sad for me or for my life or how it does or does not affect my life,” she added.

“I’m the most sad for the fans. I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening.”

During the Let’s Be Clear podcast, Holly revealed she had met with Charmed producer Jonathan Levin to discuss Shannen's departure from the show.

Holly recalled being told that Alyssa had delivered an ultimatum that forced show bosses to choose between her and Shannen.

"He said, 'We didn't mean to - but we've been backed into this corner - we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" Holly alleged.

On Saturday Alyssa posted a transcript of the comments she made at Megacon on her Instagram account, and insisted she only had good wishes for her former co-stars.

"As always, I wish Holly, Shannen and Rose (McGowan), peace and light in their personal and professional journeys. We all have bigger demons to fight," she wrote as she signed off.