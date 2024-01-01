Demi Moore and Bruce Willis reunite to celebrate milestone birthday

Demi Moore reunited with her ex-husband Bruce Willis to celebrate a special milestone for their youngest daughter on Saturday.

The former couple, who have three children together, came together to celebrate Tallulah Willis' 30th birthday over the weekend.

Demi proudly shared a photo from the party, with the trio shown laughing as they enjoyed a sunshine-soaked afternoon outdoors.

“Showering our #bruuski with love today on her 30th birthday,” the Hollywood actress wrote in a message to accompany the snap on Instagram.

Demi, 61, looked stunning in an oversized black cardigan and blue jeans, while Bruce – who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 – sported sweatpants and a zipped grey jacket.

Birthday girl Tallulah also rocked a casual look, opting for red sweatpants and a dark blue sweatshirt.

Earlier this week, Demi opened up about 68-year-old Bruce’s health battle during an appearance on Good Morning America.

She explained that the family strive to remain positive despite the challenges they are facing.

"I think given the givens, he's doing very well," the actress revealed. "What I'll share is what I say to my children, which is, it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold on to what isn't, but what is. Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

Bruce and Demi married in 1987 before they split in 2000 and have remained on good terms since.