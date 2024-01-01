Emily Blunt reveals how she caused Cillian Murphy to 'smash head open'

Emily Blunt has revealed her Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy “smashed his head open” after she gifted him a pillow.

The British actress became worried about Cillian’s sleep because he was playing such a demanding role in the movie, so she gave him a "fantastic" pillow.

“He’s going to kill me for telling this story,” Emily, 40, told The Sun.

“I was very concerned about Cillian’s sleep when we started shooting because I felt he had a monumental undertaking with this role.

"I thought, like, that’s a good start-of-shoot gift.”

Cillian, 47, was thrilled with the gift and enjoyed resting his head on it so much he suffered a painful injury during one sleep.

“He told me he woke up in the middle of the night and he was so thrilled to fluff himself back to sleep on the pillow, that he sort of threw his head down back on to it and smashed his head open on the bedside table,” Emily explained.

“He was luxuriating in it so much he smashed his head open.”

Cillian, who has been nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer, required medical treatment after the incident.

"So he came to set and they had to glue his head shut, all because of the pillow,” Emily added.

The star also revealed her joy at working with Cillian on the blockbuster, and described the Irish actor as “mesmerising” in his role as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.