Jacob Elordi 'under investigation for alleged altercation' - report

Jacob Elordi was allegedly involved in an altercation outside a Sydney hotel on Saturday afternoon.

The Saltburn actor is said to be the subject of an NSW police investigation following reports of a fight breaking out between him and controversial KIIS FM employee Joshua Fox.

Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph reported 26-year-old Elordi had been at the Clovelly Hotel for several hours when Fox allegedly approached him.

Elordi apparently became annoyed with Fox, who is known for his social media stunts, after the 32-year-old radio host asked him a series of questions.

A spokesperson for NSW Police didn't name Elordi in relation to the incident, but confirmed officers are investigating reports of an alleged assault.

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” a NSW Police statement read.

“Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

Officers are believed to be examining CCTV footage of the incident.

An audio recording of the alleged altercation was played on Monday morning’s episode of Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

During the clip Fox was reportedly heard asking Elordi if he would fill a jar with his bathwater and send it to radio presenter Jackie O’Henderson, in reference to Elordi’s infamous bath scene in Saltburn.

The actor was then apparently overheard asking if Fox was being serious and if he was filming their conversation.

When Fox confirmed he was filming the episode, an annoyed Elordi reportedly replied, “Can you not man, please?”

A KIIS FM executive producer has claimed Fox was urged to delete the footage by a member of Elordi’s entourage.

Australian-born star Elordi is yet to comment on the altercation reports.