Epic Grammys blunder with mistaken winner announcement

Nicki Minaj was announced as having won a Grammy – but not for long.

The embattled rapper’s track Barbie World was announced online as the winner of the Best Rap Song category via the Recording Academy’s official X/Twitter page, before being swiftly retracted and replaced.

“Congrats best rap song winners – “Barbie World from Barbie The Album” @nickiminaj” the Academy posted, alongside a link to the awards show.

Within minutes, however, the post was deleted and replaced by a new one announcing that "Scientists & Engineers" by Killer Mike had actually won.

Nicki’s fans were quick to claim a conspiracy was in effect.

“It’s giving Nicki won and every tweet was scheduled, but they changed the winner last second,” tweeted one, while another fan posted, “but when nicki said the industry is plotting against her yall think she’s crazy.”

Nicki's difficult relationship with the Grammys is well-documented – in 2022, she claimed the Recording Academy had moved her song "Super Freaky Girl" from the Rap category to Pop specifically to limit the likelihood of her winning.

“It was done to decrease my chances of winning awards,” Nicki wrote in an Instagram Story.

“It was done to remove me from the category that they don’t want COMPETITION in!”