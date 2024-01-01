Nicola Peltz wears custom Victoria Beckham tailoring to her film premiere

Nicola Peltz has worn custom Victoria Beckham tailoring to attend the debut of her film, Lola.

The actress-turned-director has worn an outfit designed by her mother-in-law for the premiere of her film in LA.

The pair posed together at the event, with Nicola in a white corset top and low-waisted white trousers, while Victoria wore a navy blue tux.

The former Spice Girl talked about the outfits on her Instagram page, after gushing about Nicola's new project.

"We couldn't be more proud of you! Congratulations on your incredible film, Lola!" she wrote, adding: "Nicola in custom #VictoriaBeckham tailoring. I’m wearing my #VBSS24 Tux Suit (coming soon!)"

Nicola replied to the message, writing, "I love you beyond. Thank you for supporting me tonight and also i’m so obsessed with my custom VB look."

The move comes after reports the two women fell out over the wedding dress Nicola wore when she married Victoria's son Brooklyn in 2022.

It was reported that Victoria had initially offered to design Nicola's gown but due to timings, her studio couldn't make it. Nicola ended up wearing a custom Valentino Couture dress, reportedly causing a rift between the pair.

Brooklyn recently spoke about how his mum and wife have bonded over the past few months.

'We love Sunday roasts. Me and my dad share a bottle of wine. My mum and Nicola share vodka Snapple," he revealed. "We sometimes play games. My wife introduced my family to this game called Fish Bowl which we love to play at gatherings."