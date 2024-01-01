Cara Delevingne to make stage debut in West End's Cabaret

Cara Delevingne is set to make her stage debut in Cabaret on London's West End.

The British model/actress will play the iconic character Sally Bowles in London's ongoing production of the classic musical.

"There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role," said Cara, who has been living in Los Angeles for the past few years. "I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production."

Sally is currently played by English musician and actress Self Esteem, real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor. Jessie Buckley, Madeline Brewer, Aimee Lou Wood and Maude Apatow have previously played Sally in the current production, which opened in late 2021.

In addition to Cara, actor and singer Luke Treadaway will join the cast as the Emcee.

"I can't wait to become a member of the Kit Kat Club and join this extraordinary production. It's a huge thrill to be asked to take this on and I'm very excited to get started," he said on Monday.

Cara, 31, most recently appeared in the second season of Only Murders in the Building, alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short. She has also starred in several films, including 2015's Paper Towns and 2017's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

She will perform as Sally at the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre from 11 March until 1 June.

The Broadway version opens in April, with Eddie Redmayne reprising his role as the Emcee.