Shannen Doherty responds after Alyssa Milano denies getting her fired from Charmed

Shannen Doherty has responded to Alyssa Milano denying that she was behind her exit from their TV show Charmed.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and her former co-star Holly Marie Combs claimed on Shannen's podcast in December that Alyssa forced the Charmed producers to choose between herself and Shannen, causing the latter to be fired in 2001.

Alyssa denied her co-stars' "revisionist history" on Instagram over the weekend and insisted she didn't have the power to get anyone fired.

Shannen, who is battling stage 4 cancer, responded during a panel event with fellow Charmed stars Holly Marie and Rose McGowan at MegaCon Orlando on Sunday.

"At this point in my life, with my health diagnosis - sorry if I start crying - with fighting a horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me. We told it together. We told our truths, and we are standing by our truths," she told the audience, reading from prepared notes.

"There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told... There is no lateness to set. There is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I were still living in them."

Getting emotional, the 52-year-old continued, "It is only through my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about it so that I can actually heal from a livelihood that was taken from me, a livelihood that was taken away from my family, because someone else wanted to be No. 1 on the call sheet. That is the truth."

Rose, who joined Charmed after Shannen's exit, hugged the actress after her speech and said, "We've protected you for a long time."

She also quoted comedian Katt Williams, adding, "Winners do not let losers rewrite history."

Shannen was fired after series three in 2001 and the show continued for five more seasons.