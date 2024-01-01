Jamie Lynn Spears celebrates ‘miracle anniversary’

Jamie Lynn Spears has recalled the near-fatal accident that injured her daughter seven years ago.

The Zoey 101 actress has shared several photos from 2017 when her daughter Maddie, then eight, was injured after losing control of an ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) and plunging into a pond.

“Today is our #MIRACLEANNIVERSARY,” she wrote. “Every year that passes and I watch my daughter grow up, the more I realise how very blessed we are, and never want to take that for granted. Again, thank you to all the healthcare professionals who made the life-saving decisions, and thank you to each and every person who prayed for our baby girl.”

The photos included images of Maddie with her face covered by a heart emoji, in a hospital and hooked up to medical equipment as Jamie Lynn held her hand.

Britney's little sister shared further memories of the accident in her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

"The first responder got in the water just as the ATV was dragged from the pond,” she wrote. “He lifted Maddie out and laid her down next to me. She was unconscious, her body distended, face swollen and eerily blue. The EMT started CPR. Nothing was working - not the compressions or the forced influx of air. No response. Wordlessly the EMT grabbed her lifeless body, flipped it over and began pounding on her back. I knew what I had just witnessed. My daughter’s lifeless body.”

Maddie, now 15, is Jamie Lynn's daughter with her ex Casey Aldridge. Jamie Lynn, 32, is also mum to Ivey Joan, five, who she shares with her husband Jamie Watson.