Jessica Alba launches her own production company

Jessica Alba is ready to run her own show with new production company, Lady Spitfire.

It’s only natural the actress would want to jump into film and TV production – after all, she’s already conquered the baby and beauty spaces with The Honest Company.

And Jessica aims to “redefine how women and minorities show up in the world through great stories” with her new production company, Lady Spitfire.

Where Jessica’s business previous ventures have focused on clean baby and beauty products, without unnecessary additives, the new company will be geared towards working with diverse talent and telling the stories of women and minorities.

Having made it through the Hollywood trenches as a proud Latina, Jessica wants to lower the obstacles to entry for other women like herself.

“I believe that my children and the next generation shouldn’t have to face the same barriers as I have,” Jessica said in a statement on launching the business.

“Inspired by the heroes whose shoulders I humbly stand on, I feel it is my duty to make it easier for dreams to be realized and potential to be met for women and minorities, particularly those in my community.”

The new business is in partnership with Tracey Nyberg, whose previous work includes producing Apple series Lessons in Chemistry, and the Netflix film Your Place Or Mine.