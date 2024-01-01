'Full force ahead': Mira Sorvino offers update on Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel

Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow are "full force ahead" with a 'Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion' sequel.

The two actresses - who played Michele Weinberger and Romy White respectively in the 1997 comedy classic - are "wrapping up deals" to executive produce the long-awaited follow-up film, but Mira explained the project can't move ahead because original writer Robin Schiff is keen to return but is currently busy working on Netflix series 'Emily in Paris'.

Mira told Us Weekly magazine: “Robin Schiff, the writer, is working on it. She’s currently working on 'Emily in Paris', so she’s finishing up her draft to present to the studio.

"Lisa and I are wrapping up our deals as executive producers on it with the studio. We’re full force ahead.”

The 56-year-old actress hopes the return of her alter ego will see Michele and her pal be just as "dumb and loveable" as they were in the original film.

Asked what she wants from the sequel, she said: “I just still want [Romy and Michele] to be as relatable, but also as dumb and lovable as they ever were. Like, I don’t think they’ve learned that much in the time in between, but they still have that unstoppable spirit and that friendship and that idiocy that makes everybody kind of love them.

"And so, that essential nature of them and the heart that’s at the center of that, that heart has to stay there.”

Plans for the sequel were first discussed after Mira and Lisa returned to their characters in 2022 to present the Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The duo had arrived on stage at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar to a soundtrack of Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time' in electric blue and pink suits.

Bringing back their ditzy personas, Mira told Lisa: “You look cute.”

The 60-year-old actress replied: “I know, thanks. So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an awards show.”

Mira said: "I just realised this; we're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles.”

Lisa quipped: "You are so right. You are so right and these cast ensembles are so hilarious and you knew that ensemble had two meanings. Okay, you're genius."

Before handing the award to the cast of the Apple+ sitcom ‘Ted Lasso’ - which includes Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein - Mira brought out a stack of Post-It notes, another nod to the 1997 movie.

Mira confirmed afterwards they were hoping to make another film.

She told 'Extra': “For me, that’s always been a wish. People have a hunger for it and we’d love to do it.”