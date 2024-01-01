Brie Larson has no memory of viral encounter with Jennifer Lopez

Brie Larson has no recollection of her headline-grabbing encounter with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes.

The Captain Marvel actress freaked out and became emotional when she met her idol during a live interview with Entertainment Tonight at the awards show in January.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, Brie admitted she couldn't remember the encounter, which went viral on social media.

"When that happened, I mean, I don't have any memory of that," she said. "I think it was kinda creepy. If I was just casually doing an interview and someone came to me with that energy, I would be like, 'Take a step back, relax.'"

Brie, 34, explained that Jennifer's portrayal of singer Selena Quintanilla in 1997's Selena made her want to become an actress so she has always seen the music superstar as "her god".

"My mum took me to the theatre to see Selena (as a kid), and it traumatised me, but also it was like, 'That's what I want to do with my life' so (Jennifer) just kind of doesn't really exist to me as a human being - she's like my god," she shared.

"Someone was like, 'Didn't you think this day would come?' And I was like, 'No, she doesn't exist, for me. That's not how this works.' In my world, JLo is over there, and I'm on the other side of the TV, always."

The Avengers: Endgame star claimed that "a lot of people" have discussed putting her and Jennifer in a film together to capitalise on the encounter.

"I'm like, 'I'm sorry, did you see my reaction?! It's not looking like a professional relationship is on the table for me.' I'm good (but) I'm not that good," she quipped.

Reflecting on the moment once more, she added, "It was very special. I didn't need anything else after that."