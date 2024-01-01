Tom Holland returns to London stage in Romeo & Juliet

Tom Holland is set to star in a new West End production of Romeo & Juliet.

The British actor will return to the West End stage this year for his first major theatre role since his debut in Stephen Daldry's Billy Elliot: The Musical.

Tom has been cast as Romeo in Jamie Lloyd's West End production of the iconic William Shakespeare play, which begins a 12-week run on 11 May.

"Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world," director Lloyd said in a statement. "It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End."

The Marvel actor shared the poster on his Instagram page and urged his followers to "sign up now" for tickets.

The 27-year-old is best known for playing Spider-Man in Marvel's blockbuster films since 2016. He most recently starred in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room before taking a break from acting.

Tom experienced his first breakthrough in 2008 when he was cast as a supporting character in the London production of Billy Elliot: The Musical after being talent-spotted. He played the title character later that year until 2010.

Romeo & Juliet will run at the Duke of York's Theatre from 11 May to 3 August. Further casting has yet to be announced.