Holly Marie Combs defends Shannen Doherty amid renewed feud with Alyssa Milano

Holly Marie Combs has weighed in on the renewed feud between her former Charmed co-stars Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano.

During the Pretty Little Liars star's appearance on Shannen's podcast in December, they claimed that the latter was fired from Charmed in 2001 because Alyssa gave the producers an ultimatum.

Alyssa denied their "revisionist history" over weekend, claiming she didn't have the power to get anybody fired, and Shannen insisted she was telling the truth during a panel event in Orlando.

Holly Marie weighed in on the situation in a lengthy statement on Instagram on Monday, writing, "This is not revisionist history. This is just the history (Alyssa) didn't want people to know about it. And the history Shannen wasn't ready to talk about until one month ago."

The 50-year-old actress explained that she has "long wanted" the pair to get along for the sake of the show and has told them both to "lay off the other" since it ended in 2006.

She continued, "Let me explain what (Alyssa) did have the power to do. She had the power to stop the process at any time. She had the power to not talk to the mediator/therapist brought on to protect profits.

"But there was a case being built which is now clear. A case Alyssa and Alyssa alone had the power to stop. And when producers said ok we will let Shannen go Alyssa also had the power to say no I don't want that. But she did not. She had the power to say no just as Shannen had said no I don't want you to replace Alyssa when posed with the same option."

Holly Marie also blamed the producers for keeping the three leads "divided" instead of "united" and went on praise Rose McGowan, who was cast in the show after Shannen's exit.

Concluding her post, she wrote, "Charmed was made for all of you and lastly the truth of the matter is we all are, despite our differences, incredibly grateful for this dysfunctional family in every way."