Jonathan Majors sentencing postponed

Jonathan Majors sentencing has been postponed to April.

The Marvel actor was due to appear in a New York courtroom on Tuesday to be sentenced after being convicted of reckless assault and harassment in December last year.

The sentencing has now been postponed until 8 April after the actor's lawyer filed several motions with the court, Deadline reported on Tuesday.

Majors, 34, was originally scheduled to attend the sentencing in person in the Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday morning, but ended up appearing virtually for the session, which reportedly lasted less than 10 minutes.

The Loki actor faces up to a year in prison after being found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment.

The actor was acquitted of aggravated harassment and a separate assault charge.

Majors was arrested in Manhattan in March last year and charged with assault and aggravated harassment in connection with an alleged domestic dispute with his former girlfriend, British choreographer Grace Jabbari.

Majors pleaded not guilty to the four charges levelled against him and continued to maintain his innocence.

In January, the actor opened up about the verdict during an interview with Good Morning America on Monday.

"This has been very very very hard, and very difficult and confusing in many ways," Majors said at the time, insisting he was "reckless" with Jabbari's heart but "not with her body".

"My hands have never struck a woman, ever," he declared.