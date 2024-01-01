Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunite for Uber Eats advert

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have reunited for a star-studded Uber Eats advert.

The Friends co-stars have teamed up with David and Victoria Beckham, Usher and Jelly Roll in a new Uber Eats Super Bowl advert.

In the ad, Jennifer appeared on a studio set, where she was handed an Uber Eats bag by a production assistant.

During their conversation, the actress told the production assistant, "...in order to remember something, you got to forget something else. Make a little room."

The camera then cut to David (Schwimmer), who exclaimed, "Jen! Hey!" as he approached Jennifer.

"Have we met?" the actress asked her former on-screen love, whom she seemed to have forgotten.

Later in the ad, Jennifer asked David, "Give me a hint," to which he replied, "Well, we worked together for ten years."

Jennifer then pretended to remember the Madagascar star and said, "Ten years? You were great."

The Morning Show actress then walked away and said, "Like I'd forget ten years of my life," to which David added, "I hate this town."

Elsewhere in the advert, the Beckhams appeared to forget the name of Victoria's former girl group, the Spice Girls.

In the clip, the couple playfully tried to remember the iconic group's name, suggesting "cinnamon sisters" and "basil babes," among others.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll seemed to forget that he has several tattoos on his face, asking himself in the mirror, "Did someone doodle on my face?"

Finally, Usher, who has been announced as the headliner of this year's Super Bowl halftime show, made a cameo appearance at the end of the advert.

"I hope I get to play a halftime show someday, man," he said, forgetting that he had already landed the gig.

The full Uber Eats Super Bowl ad is scheduled to air during the Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers game on 11 February.