Henry Cavill reveals he's 'not a fan' of sex scenes

Henry Cavill has admitted he prefers moviegoers to use "human imagination" rather than view explicit sex scenes.

The Superman star revealed his true feelings during an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"I don't understand them - I'm not a fan," he said. "There are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they're overused these days."

He added, "Most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it. So, it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you're going, 'Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of, 'Oh naked person, great.'"

Henry, 40, is currently starring in the new movie Argylle, a spy action comedy. His co-stars include Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa and Sam Rockwell.