Kristin Cavallari claims she turned down date with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Kristin Cavallari has claimed she "dodged a bullet" by turning down a date with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The Laguna Beach star claimed during Tuesday's episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast that the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker inundated her with Valentine's Day gifts and asked her out on a date around 15 years ago.

"He sent me the biggest bouquet of flowers I've ever seen. The biggest box of chocolates I've ever seen. A huge teddy bear," she said. "I mean, it was like, 'Holy s**t.' I mean, it was multiple people bringing s**t into my house. It was like s**t you see in a movie."

The rapper, 54, allegedly told Cavallari, 37, that she was his "TV crush" and "kept asking (her) out" - but she wasn't interested.

"I mean, there's obviously a part where you're like, 'Whoa, this guy is spoiling the s**t out of me.' Like that's so sweet, and I've never met this guy," she explained. "I could never just go on a date with someone because it was so-and-so. I have always had to be attracted to you... I don't want to be the arm candy."

In hindsight, the TV personality believes his extravagant gifts were a "red flag", adding, "I mean, that's some love-bombing kind of s**t."

Cavallari added that she "dodged a f**king bullet" by rejecting Combs, who was accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura late last year. They settled her lawsuit a day after it was filed.

After three more women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations, Combs wrote on Instagram, "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."