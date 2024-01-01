Samantha Morton to be honoured with BAFTA Fellowship

Samantha Morton will be honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship at the BAFTA Film Awards later this month.

The British actress and director will receive BAFTA's highest accolade in recognition of her outstanding and exceptional contribution to film over the past three decades.

"Samantha Morton is a mesmerising storyteller with incredible range," said Anna Higgs, Chair of BAFTA's Film Committee, in a statement. "She has made an extraordinary impact on the British film industry - consistently shining a light on complex characters and championing underrepresented stories.

"On-and-off screen, she always works to break down societal barriers and change the make-up of the screen industries for the better - often against great odds. Samantha is hugely respected by her peers in Britain and Hollywood alike for her versatility, talent and passion for the craft of acting, and we are delighted to be honouring her exceptional body of work at the EE BAFTA Film Awards next week."

The She Said star added, "As a proud BAFTA member I am honoured, profoundly humbled and grateful to BAFTA for giving me this award."

Morton joins BAFTA Fellows Steven Spielberg, Sean Connery, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Christopher Lee, Martin Scorsese, Helen Mirren and Ridley Scott, among others.

She will be presented with the honour during the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, which will be held on Sunday 18 February at London's Royal Festival Hall. David Tennant is hosting the ceremony.