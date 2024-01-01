Legends of the Fall director claims Brad Pitt was 'volatile' on set

Legends of the Fall director Edward Zwick has claimed he and Brad Pitt had a "volatile" working relationship on the set of the film.

In his new book, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions, the director claimed the Oscar-winning actor wanted to quit the 1994 Western after the table read. Although he ultimately stayed with the project, his anxiety about the film "never quite went away" and he ended up having multiple "dustups" with Zwick.

"He seems easygoing at first, but he can be volatile when riled, as I was to be reminded more than once as shooting began and we took each other's measure," Zwick began in an excerpt published in Vanity Fair.

The Blood Diamond filmmaker explained that he and Pitt disagreed on his performance and his portrayal of his character Tristan so they often riled each other up.

After Zwick gave Pitt some feedback loudly in front of the crew, the set got rather heated.

"I don't know who yelled first, who swore, or who threw the first chair. Me, maybe? But when we looked up, the crew had disappeared. And this wasn't the last time it happened. Eventually the crew grew accustomed to our dustups and would walk away and let us have it out. 'We hate it when the parents fight,' said one," he recalled.

"Yet, after each blowup, we'd make up, and mean it. It was never personal. Brad is a forthright, straightforward person, fun to be with and capable of great joy. He was never anything less than fully committed to doing his best."

Zwick also wrote that Pitt "wasn't pleased" with the finished film and admitted he should have left in a shot the star "dearly loved".

Months later, the duo grabbed dinner before recording commentary for the film and seemingly buried the hatchet.

"Brad sighed. 'Man, I didn't know what I was doing half the time on set,'" Zwick remembered. "'Brad,' I said, 'I don't know what I'm doing most of the time on set.' We hugged. It was a nice moment. We've never worked together again."