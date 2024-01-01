James Corden reflects on 'absolutely right' Late Late Show exit

James Corden has reflected on his decision to exit The Late Late Show last year.

During a recent appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the actor and comedian explained why he quit hosting The Late Late Show after seven years in April 2023.

"In the last six months since finishing the show - and the few months before that, when we announced we were ending the show - lots of people would say, 'Why are you doing this? Why would you leave such a thing? Such a contract, and an offer, and all those things?' Which I completely understand," James recalled. "I've always been able to separate work and life, and one shouldn't outweigh the other."

The British actor explained that he still enjoyed making the show and it was financially "fantastic" but it didn't feel like it was "feeding" him, his wife Julia and their three children.

"I think the key of what I'm trying to do is go, 'If my work is feeding my life and my family, then it's of benefit, and if it isn't, then it won't be,'" he said. "How is that feeding your life and your soul, and who you are as a friend, son, brother, husband, father? That's the thing I've always thought about."

James continued, "It got to a point where it was like, 'Is it feeding me and us as a family? Is this environment what we want now? I don't think it is. I do know that the reasons for it are absolutely right. No question."

The Cats star is currently enjoying more time with his family and considering his next career moves.