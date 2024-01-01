Demi Moore lands role in Taylor Sheridan's new TV show

Demi Moore has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s new TV show Landman.

The 61-year-old actress will be a regular alongside lead Billy Bob Thornton on the Paramount + drama co-created by Sheridan – the man behind hit TV series Yellowstone.

On Wednesday it was announced Moore will play Cami, the wife of one of the most powerful oil tycoons in Texas.

“Demi Moore is an iconic and extraordinary talent,” Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have her join Billy Bob Thornton and the star-studded cast of Landman, our next epic series from Taylor Sheridan.”

Landman is inspired by the popular podcast Boomtown, which focuses on western Texas during a 21st century oil boom.

The show has been described as “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fuelling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics”.

Thornton will play the lead character Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company.

Cami is regarded as a pivotal character in Landman and one of Norris’ most trusted allies.

The new show, co-created by Sheridan and podcaster Christian Wallace, is yet to secure a release date.

Sheridan will executive produce Landman through his company Bosque Ranch Productions.

Other names announced to appear in the show include Ali Larter, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Michelle Randolph.