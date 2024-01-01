Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker announce separation

Kaya Scodelario has separated from her actor husband Benjamin Walker after eight years of marriage.

The Maze Runner actress and The Rings of Power star have confirmed that they ended their marriage last year.

"Some time ago Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to co-parent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends," they said in a joint statement to The Sun.

"They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children's remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family."

The Skins actress met the Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter actor in 2014 on the set of The King's Daughter, which wasn't released until 2022, and they tied the knot in December 2015. They welcomed a son in November 2016 and a daughter in December 2021.

Kaya and Benjamin had not been seen in public together for more than a year and she was recently spotted without her wedding ring, sparking split speculation.

Earlier this week, Kaya, 31, posted a photo of herself and two friends on holiday in the Maldives. She captioned the post, "Feeling so lucky to go through life with these amazing friends. Normalize going to 'romantic' locations with your mates instead..."

Benjamin, 41, was previously married to actress Mamie Gummer, Meryl Streep's daughter, between 2011 and 2013.