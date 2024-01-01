Donald Glover reveals he is married to Michelle White

Donald Glover reveals he got married to his partner Michelle White - and then went back to work the same day.

The Atlanta star revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he and Michelle, who started dating in 2015, got legally married during a window in his shooting schedule for his new TV show Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

"There was a day where I don't think we had to be on set until noon or 1, so, I was like, 'Can we get married today?' I got married in the morning," he shared. "We had a real wedding afterwards, too. (That night, though,) we went to our favourite restaurant and then her parents and my mom were waiting for us at the house."

The 40-year-old, who has three sons with Michelle, had previously been against marriage, saying in an interview with The New Yorker in 2018 that he was "not the marrying kind".

He explained in the new conversation that he was reluctant to tie the knot for a long time because he "didn't know what (he) was getting out of it".

"I felt like I knew what she was getting out of it, and I didn't feel like she was being honest, necessarily, about what she was getting out of it. I was thinking about it in such a silly way, which I see now," Donald shared. "Now I realise, yeah, maybe she's gaining some stuff, but she's also losing a lot of stuff.

"And we eventually had an honest talk and she was like, 'I'm a traditional woman.' And when she said that, some part of me was like, 'And I want to help you be that.' Whatever she needs me to be, that makes me happy."

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now streaming on Prime Video.