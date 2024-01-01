Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Angelica Ross pay tribute to late Pose co-star Cecilia Gentili

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Angelica Ross have paid tribute to their late Pose co-star Cecilia Gentili.

The transgender activist and actress, who played Miss Orlando in the show, passed away on Tuesday aged 52, her family announced on her Instagram page.

Her co-star Rodriguez celebrated Gentili's life on Instagram by posting a clip of her performance in Pose. She captioned the video, "Rest in power and accomplishment beautiful sister."

Meanwhile, Ross commented on the announcement, "OMG...I'm so glad I saw video of her recent bday party and she was surrounded by so much love and community. Such a fierce advocate. Rest in Power."

Their co-star Dominique Jackson also paid tribute to Gentili on Instagram.

"I am deeply saddened by your departure dear sister!" she wrote. "Even in death you are force to be reckoned with, your legacy one of movement, love and compassion unapologetic and true. I thank you dearly for ALL the work you have done. You sacrificed you boldly telling your truth and living it and for that you have changed and influenced many lives and the world. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BEAUTIFUL STRONG SISTER! REST WELL! @ceciliagentili72 YOU WILL BE TRULY MISSED!"

Transparent actress Trace Lysette, who appeared in two episodes of Pose, also commented, "Rest easy sister. So much good came from you. Thank you."

In addition to Pose, which ran from 2018 to 2021, Gentili was an award-winning author and the founder of Trans Equity Consulting. She also starred in her own stage shows, The Knife Cuts Both Ways and Red Ink.