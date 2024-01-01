Johnny Galecki reveals he secretly got married and welcomed second child

Johnny Galecki has revealed he quietly tied the knot and welcomed a baby with his partner Morgan Galecki.

The Big Bang Theory actor and his now-wife posed in his mansion in Nashville, Tennessee for the latest issue of Architectural Digest.

In the article, the journalist revealed that Morgan was Johnny's wife and they were parents to a daughter named Oona Evelena.

"He is now married to Morgan Galecki, who was expecting a child at the time of the photo shoot; daughter Oona Evelena was born soon after," the article reads.

Johnny, 48, did not reveal when he tied the knot with Morgan or comment on her pregnancy.

The actor also has a four-year-old son named Avery Orbison from his relationship with Alaina Meyer. The boy, who was born in November 2019, posed with Johnny and Morgan for the photoshoot with a bunny mask covering up his face.

The Roseanne star explained to AD that he bought the Nashville property in 2018 and moved in just before the pandemic in 2020.

Sharing images from the shoot on Instagram, Johnny wrote, "Thank you to @archdigest... for the lovely profile on the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today. We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years."

His former Big Bang Theory co-star Kunal Nayyar replied in the comments, "Beautiful."