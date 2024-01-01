Aaron Taylor-Johnson to star in heist thriller Fuze

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has signed up to star in the heist thriller Fuze.

The Bullet Train star is reuniting with Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie after working together on 2018's Outlaw King.

According to the synopsis, Fuze opens with the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb in a London construction site, sparking a mass evacuation – the perfect cover for a heist.

"Tension is one of the purest emotions that cinema can create," the Scottish director said in a statement. "I had the idea of combining all the high stakes of an unexploded bomb with that of a bank robbery – clashing these two genres to create as much pressure as possible -in a context that feels as real as possible. (Screenwriter) Ben Hopkins took those ingredients and cooked up the compelling script that we are now taking into production."

The film is being produced by Gillian Berrie for her and Mackenzie's production company, Sigma Films, as well as Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant for Anton.

"David is uniquely talented at pairing large-scale filmmaking with truly unique characters. FUZE melds the relentless tension of a bomb movie to the heist genre. Buckle up!" Raybaud and Grant added.

Taylor-Johnson has had a busy film schedule of late. He has already wrapped filming on Kraven the Hunter, in which he plays the title character, David Leitch's action-comedy The Fall Guy, and Robert Eggers' Nosferatu.