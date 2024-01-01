Rebecca Ferguson addresses character's future in Mission: Impossible franchise

Rebecca Ferguson has addressed the future of her character in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The Swedish actress made her debut as Ilsa Faust in 2015's Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and was seemingly killed off in last year's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ferguson was asked if Ilsa might return by some miracle, and she indicated that she didn't want to make anymore because she didn't agree with the direction of the character.

"Do you remember when we talked about those three-picture deals in Hollywood? So sometimes they end and actors have the possibility of saying yes or no so we were at that point," she said. "Mission is such a huge dedication... and I've done it and it's fantastic and it's amazing, and McQ (director Christopher McQuarrie) and Tom (Cruise) wrote this incredible character.

"I want her to go rogue. I'm interested in the dark side, I don't want a team member, it's not interesting for me. And I felt maybe that's where we were heading."

The Dune star also noted that the action blockbusters were a huge time commitment.

"It is blood, sweat and tears doing those films. By now, I've done a TV show and two movies, they're still on Mission," she added, referring to Dune: Part Two and her Apple TV+ show Silo.

When asked if she was definitely done with the franchise, Ferguson teased, "But that's the thing, you never know, right?"

The eighth instalment in the franchise, starring Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt, is due to be released in May 2025.