40 stars pose for Edward Enninful's farewell British Vogue cover

40 cover stars have posed for the cover of Edward Enninful's farewell British Vogue issue.

Enninful, who announced that he would be stepping down from his role as editor-in-chief of British Vogue in June last year, has marked the end of his tenure at the iconic magazine with a star-studded cover shoot for the March 2024 issue featuring 40 cover stars.

The cover, shot by renowned photographer Steven Meisel, features a host of "legendary women" including supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, singers Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa, actresses Jane Fonda and Selma Blair, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and tennis star Serena Williams, among others.

Each of the women on the cover had previously been featured as cover stars during Enninful's reign as editor.

"So here it is: my 76th and final edition of Vogue, six and a half years and 153 cover stars later, including the 40 legendary women who feature on this cover," Enninful, 51, wrote in his farewell editor's letter. "It's been an extraordinary ride and an absolute honour."

Enninful was appointed editor-in-chief of British Vogue in 2017, becoming the first man and the first Black person to hold the prestigious title.

His debut issue, published in December 2017, featured model and activist Adwoa Aboah on the cover. The British model has now appeared in his final issue.

In September last year, it was announced that London-born journalist Chioma Nnadi would replace Enninful as editor of the magazine. She will be the first Black woman to edit the fashion magazine.

Enninful will continue to work with Condé Nast as Vogue's global creative and cultural advisor.